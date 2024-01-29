Nurse Andy Hoang (23) goes into sudden cardiac arrest while in cardiac training session

Andy Hoang eagerly began her first nursing job this year in New Hampshire, with a desire to specialize in cardiac care.

She was excited about attending a November 2023 practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down. Suddenly she went into cardiac arrest.

“What was really stressful about the situation was that we never had a real code blue [medical emergency] in the center,” instructor Lisa Davenport said. “We train for them all the time.”

“It worked out, but it was pretty frightening for all of us,” she said. “You just don't expect that to happen with someone as young as Andy.”

Andy’s family has no history of heart problems.

