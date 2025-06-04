BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE GREEN NEW SCAM
What is happening
What is happening
https://danhappel.com

Radical environmentalism and carbon capture pipelines are ways to confiscate our national treasure and end private property.

As private property goes, so goes the future of humanity.


The true meaning of sustainable development is crystal clear; it means that a very elite and select few mega rich and politically connected will own everything while the rest of us will own nothing and will live, prosper or die at the whim of those powerful few.


To be clear; it has little to do with saving the environment or thoughtful economic development and much to do with total control of natural and human resources in ways that advance only the interests of the mega rich.

Keywords
private propertycarbonendco2environmentalismconfiscatepipelinedanhappelgreen new scampatriotsonfirecapture pipelines
