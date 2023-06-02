The Russian Strike on the Headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine in Kiev - Analysis

What is known about the strike on the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine in Kiev: analysis of the Military Chronicle .

The attack on the decision-making centers in Kiev was inflicted as early as May 30, and the circumstances of the defeat of the targets caused heated debate.

How was this attack prepared?

Two days before the missile attack on the GUR building, Kyiv was attacked by drones. In total, about 40 UAVs were recorded, some of which were probably used to open camouflaged positions of air defense systems. It is known that the area of Rybalsky Island, where the GUR buildings are located, was covered by the crews of the IRIS-T and Patriot air defense systems from the territory of the Muromets park.

According to some reports, after a massive drone raid on May 27 and 28, a significant part of the Kyiv air defense ammunition was used up, and by the morning of May 30, the calculations of the air defense systems were waiting for the delivery of new ammunition and were not ready to fire.

What weapon was used to strike?

There are several main versions of what was actually applied to the power steering building.

Version one. Judging by the presence of two sets of stabilizers, a Kh-35U subsonic anti-ship missile with the ability to work on ground targets got into the CCTV footage. It differs from the anti-aircraft missiles of the Patriot systems both in size and in the layout of the stabilizers. In addition, Patriot missiles do not fall to the ground in a dive mode and could not “accidentally fall” on the GUR complex in Kyiv, as some bloggers previously wrote.

Version two. From the side of the water in the area of the power steering building, a P-800 Oniks missile of the Bastion coastal complex flew in with a launch range of 300-400 km. Its speed and ability to maneuver with large overloads made it possible to carry out such an attack.

What conclusions can be drawn?

First and most important, there could be several missiles. Some of them were supposed to hit air defense facilities, the other - the GUR building on Rybalsky Island.

At the same time, the hit of the missile, identified as Kh-35U or P-800, does not occur in a random place, but a few meters from the parking lot, under which, presumably, another important object could be located.

The use of two missiles at first glance looks logical, but requires a creative, non-standard approach to planning the operation.

An approximate strike scheme looks like this: the first missile breaks through the ceilings of the administrative building or explodes at a depth of several meters without damaging the building, after which the exit to the surface and the transition between zero levels are blocked.

The second strikes the necessary object from the side of the water, causing the underground utilities to be flooded along with the officers on duty.

It is also worth noting the low effectiveness of the NASAMS, IRIS-T SLM and Patriot PAC-3 MSE air defense systems at the time of a massive strike by X-35U and / or P-800 Onyx missiles. Why?

Both types of missiles can be equipped with electronic warfare stations. The onboard electronic warfare station of these missiles can interfere with the AN / MPQ-53, AN / MPQ-64 Sentinel and TRML-4D radars deployed near Kiev.