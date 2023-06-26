Robert Kennedy Jr at Last Night's New Hampshire Town Hall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Kennedy Jr Took Questions on a Range of Topics at Last Night's New Hampshire Town Hall
Robert Kennedy Jr on His Family’s Support for His Presidency & Recent Podcast w/
@joerogan
“My kids all support me…They have a lot of cousins who are very excited about my candidacy. I went on Joe Rogan a couple days ago and that generation all watch Joe Rogan and all they sent me really great messages.”
“The challenge that I hope to manifest is to persuade Americans that we are part of a community and…by focusing not on the issues that keep us apart but on the values that unite us”
