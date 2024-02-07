InfoWars - Greg Reese Report - The Desperate Failing Plan for a New American Century - 2-07-2024

They are few and we are many, and they must be stopped.

On January 16th of 1991, as the Soviet Union was collapsing and the cold war coming to an end, George H.W. Bush publicly announced a new campaign of American dominance which he called, the New World Order.

"This is an historic moment. We have in this past year made great progress in ending a long era of conflict and Cold War. We have before us the opportunity to forge for ourselves and for future generations a new world order, a world where the rule of law, not the law of the jungle, governs the conduct of nations. When we are successful, and we will be, we have a real chance at this new world order, an order in which a credible United Nations can use its peacekeeping role to fulfill the promise and vision of the UN's founders." ~ George H.W. Bush

Vladimir Putin told Oliver Stone that in the year 2000 he asked President Clinton if Russia could join NATO, which he said made the American delegation very nervous. They were not interested in world peace. They had different plans.

In 1997 the Project for the New American Century was founded by William Kristol and Victoria Nuland’s husband, Robert Kagan. In September of 2000 they published their agenda entitled; "Rebuilding America's Defenses" which outlined an ambitious and aggressive plan to achieve world dominance, starting in the Middle East and ending with Russia. The document acknowledged the fact that their world domination efforts would “trouble American allies” and could therefore be a long process “absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor.”

A year after publishing this, two thousand people were murdered in the World Trade Center and blamed on a small terrorist group created by the C.I.A.. And with this catastrophic and catalyzing event, the plan for a new American century went into action.

"About ten days after 9/11, I went through the Pentagon. And one of the generals called me and he says, we've made the decision we're going to war with Iraq. This was on or about the 20th of September. I said, We're going to war with Iraq, Why? He said, I don't know. So I came back to see him a few weeks later, and by that time we were bombing in Afghanistan. I said, Are we still going to war with Iraq? And he said, it's worse than that, he said, I just got this down from upstairs meeting in the secretary of defense office today. And he said, this is a memo that describes how we're going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and finishing off... Iran." ~ General Wesley K. Clark

George H.W. Bush’s son, George W., began a propaganda campaign to sell the American public on overthrowing Iraq. Spinning lies about Weapons of Mass Destruction.

"I take the threat very seriously. I take the fact that he develops weapons of mass destruction very seriously." "Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists." ~ George W. Bush

When the lies became obvious, George W. made jokes while reveling in the blood of the innocent.

Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, said that murdering millions of Iraqi children was worth it.

Lesley Stahl: "We have heard that a half a million children have died. I mean, that's more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?"

Madeleine Albright: "I think this is a very hard choice. But the price we think the price is worth it."

The power hungry cabal, made up of close-knit families who practice multi-generational child abuse and mass mind control, began overthrowing sovereign nations. And murdering innocent civilians became the new norm for U.S. foreign policy. But their plan for global domination was failing, and starting in 2020 with the COVID scam, they began targeting U.S. citizens.

They have become desperate and they are going for broke. Slaughtering innocent Palestinians to spark a war with Iran, and sacrificing the people of Ukraine to hopelessly take on Russia.

These inbred families are getting old and they are fighting for their lives. There is too much at stake for them to ever give up which makes them more dangerous than ever. But they are few and we are many, and they must be stopped.

