The destruction of the British cruise missile Storm Shadow by the Russian ZRPK "Partsir-S1", air defense system.
The air defense forces have already shot down approximately 30 missiles of this kind.
One missile has fallen into the hands of Russian troops almost intact and is currently being actively studied by Russian military industry specialists.
Video: @Mikhail_HEX