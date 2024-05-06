Brighteon Broadcast News, May 6, 2024 – Russia’s orbital nuke platform CONFIRMED; Israel raids Al Jazeera broadcast offices

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Healing Genesis stream





- Global politics, including #Ukraine, #Israel, and the US economy. (0:02)

- Government borrowing and money printing. (7:34)

- US government's financial practices and devaluation of #dollar. (10:04)

- Mushroom types, plant life, and ecosystem preservation. (15:09)

- Russia's orbital EMP weapon confirmed by the US State Dept. (21:19)

- BRICS nations preparing for collapse of the US dollar. (49:48)

- Economic collapse, #gold and #silver as assets. (55:03)

- Hidden cures and healing mechanisms for COVID-19, including nicotine. (1:13:39)

- Using urotherapy and other treatments to heal various health conditions. (1:22:32)

- Toxic foods and detoxification methods. (1:33:59)

- Cancer treatment using stem-cell-rich natural substances. (1:47:38)

- Natural healing methods and vaccine safety. (1:50:45)





