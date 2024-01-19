Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2024-01-18 Who Is YHWH?
channel image
Rev. LeRoy
16 Subscribers
44 views
Published a month ago

                   Sources:

Interlinear Bible
    https://scripture4all.org/OnlineInterlinear/Hebrew_Index.htm

Elena Daanan Interview with Corina Pataki Mar. 23, 2023
    WHO IS YAHWEH ? The biggest lie exposed ! - with Bible Researcher
    Corina Pataki (03 22 2023)
    Timestamp 2:56
    https://youtu.be/a_WLRA2Guuc
    https://rumble.com/v2ee3zt-who-is-yahweh-the-biggest-lie-exposed-with-bible-researcher-corina-pataki-0.html
    
ExoPolitics Michael Interview with Ella LaBain
    Alien Gods in the Bible, Gog & Magog War & arrival of the City of
    Jerusalem (Dec. 28, 2023)
    Timestamp:  20:21
    https://youtu.be/7vqE58bqBhE
    https://rumble.com/v42gge5-alien-gods-in-the-bible-gog-and-magog-war-and-arrival-of-the-city-of-jerusa.html

Keywords
biblechristianitystudy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket