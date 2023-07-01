Prophecy News Bootcamp - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Events in Light of Bible Prophecy
6 - Ten Kingdoms
7 - An insatiable quest for “peace and security”
8 - Striving for and enforcing of a 7-year peace agreement with Israel
9 - Pre-tribulation Blackout
10 - Return of Elijah
11 - Damascus Syria will be destroyed and uninhabitable
12 - Great earthquakes would increase in frequency and intensity
13 - The Jews will have a rebuilt temple
14 - Increasing mocking and ridiculing of Christians believing in Christ’s return