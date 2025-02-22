4 Rules Of Best Coffee Temperature

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As professional coffee roasters and owners of Lake City Coffee, Alisha and I (Russell) are often asked, at what temperature should I make my coffee? There’s not a cut and dry answer to this question, because it depends on several variables. Let’s examine the 4 rules to coffee temperature and see if we can help you to make a great cup of coffee.