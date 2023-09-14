Media Attack Elon Musk for Telling Truth About Anti-Defamation League

The New York Times, a propaganda arm of the power elites, called Elon Musk an anti-Semite because he told the truth about the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) while telling the world that the ADL was intentionally harming advertising revenue on X. The ADL has a long history of hiding behind its constructed façade as a Jewish advocacy group, though in reality — as one Jewish writer put it — it is part of a greater online censorship machine and merely a tax-exempt cadre of the national Democratic Party. Today we look at the ADL’s long history of defaming influential voices exposing the international conspiracy.

Also, California is about to pass a law that will make it illegal to ban pornographic books from schools; a federal judge just shot down the New Mexico governor’s unconstitutional gun ban; and RINO Romney announced he’ll not run for another term.

After the news segment, we show selections from interviews with TNA senior editor Alex Newman — who answers the question: Who’s winning, the patriots or the globalists? — and James Patrick, director of the movie Nitrogen 2000, who discusses what he’s learned regarding the powers behind the nefarious push to kick farmers off their land.

For our final segment, we play a newly released tribute to former Georgia Congressman and Chairman of The John Birch Society Larry McDonald, who was killed 40 years ago on flight KAL 007 when it was shot down by Soviet missiles.