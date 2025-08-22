Engineered "Wildfires" - Maui, California, Texas, Canada and More. - Michelle Melendez Author of "Great Maui Land Grab"

We are seeing so-called "wildfires" all over the planet these days. However, these fires are different from the typical forest fire or wildfire. Houses reduced to white ash powder with nothing left, yet trees still standing with leaves dried out but still intact. How is it a wildfire if the wild does not burn only the constructions?



Trees burning from the inside out. The typical wildfire is 1200 to 1400 degrees yet we find cars with melted window glass that can only take place at temperatures of 2400 to 3000 degrees. Blue objects remaining fully intact while around them lays white ash, even objects made of paper such as tickets or cotton t-shirts, pulled intact from the white ash.

And there is more. Michelle Melendez, a resident of Hawaii, thoroughly researched the Maui fire and began to find not only these kind of oddities, but also collusion within the government to cover it up and blame it on "climate change".

Michelle also takes us to the California fires, Texas and describes a pattern that connects to planned "smart cities" in the areas where these fires are happening. Presentation packed with facts that clearly demonstrate that these alleged "wildfires" are not so wild, but rather engineered for a purpose

