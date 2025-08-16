SoundPath Artist/Organizer Interview: Theo Lux! Beat Maker & Emcee from Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Really cool conversation getting to know Theo's musical background more! He's the man behind our website NattyLaw.com & SoundPath.org!
His style of beats ranges from chill, electronica, abstract and hip hop..
Unfortunately his place was in the middle of a rainstorm so the internet wasn't the best for keeping the video on, so the majority is audio, but not full of internet glitchiness fortunately.
Check out his discography on bandcamp! The latest one Saga could be considered his break-out album where he laced some cool conscious lyrics over his beats for the entire project for the first time. Definitely has those Natty Law vibes! I included a song from that album in the intro (everlasting), and his nattylaw.com track from his ep Internal Monarchy before that (inspired by the FUNL conference he was also featured in). https://loveforever.bandcamp.com/album/saga
his youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@theodorelux
https://freedomundernaturallaw.com/
For the music festival, which Theo will be releasing some new music for... Keep up to date with more details about the event during these watch parties, recent & upcoming interviews and of course, our website:
Join our Telegram group forum: https://t.me/+AVme8Dly5MU0OTg5
Fundraiser to help pay for featured artists for this free event: https://www.givesendgo.com/soundpathtofreedom
https://www.instagram.com/soundpathtofreedom
Links for the Live show and how to buy tickets (The overall multiple day event will be broadcasted live online which is free to access on several platforms)
https://www.watertowerlive.com/events/truth-and-freedom-music-festival
https://arnoldsffc.com/live-music/2025/8/31/soundpath-truth-and-freedom-music-festival
Sunday, August 31, 2025
7:00 PM 11:00 PM
Arnold's Family Fun Center 2200 West Drive, Oaks, PA 19456
Merch (tee-shirts, hats, tea mugs) available! https://my-store-f950b7.creator-spring.com
PEACE