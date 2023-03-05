BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
General Michael Flynn Talks 5th Generation Warfare
Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
1 view • 03/05/2023

Broadcasting from the ICU Unit at Christ Hospital while my husband awaits his surgery. We've been continuously blessed by the community, with prayers and outreach. If you feel like contributing a love donation, ... there has been no set date, for John to be discharged - much less return to work, we've set up a GFM account to help cover costs of living, so we can focus on recovery alone, without having the extra worry and stress there. We have such support + love surrounding John at this time, we've been and continue to be so blessed. Thank you so much, to everyone who has reached out, sent messages, prayers, thoughts and all the things. We can't wait to have this procedure done, and be back home.

Venmo - @PatriotStrong or GFM - https://gofund.me/98096a65

Keywords
warfareflynnelites5th generationgeneralawakemama bearsmoms for americaantiwoke
