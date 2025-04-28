⚡️Power Outage in Spain and Portugal: Authorities Predict Restoration Could Take 6 to 10 Hours

💬🇪🇸🇵🇹 Power Outage in Spain and Portugal: Authorities Predict Restoration Could Take 6 to 10 Hours

A massive power outage has left Spain and Portugal without electricity, with full restoration expected to take between 6 to 10 hours, according to El Pais. The exact cause of the blackout remains unknown.

The disruption has affected all sectors, including train services, air travel, public transportation, and traffic lights.

Adding about this from Ursula X post, And Reich Gauleiter will offer "support in monitoring the situation" :

@vonderleyen

I spoke with

@sanchezcastejon

about the power outage in the Iberian Peninsula.



I reaffirmed the

@EU_Commission

's support in monitoring the situation with national and European authorities and our Electricity Coordination Group.



We will coordinate efforts and share information to help restore the electricity system, and agreed to stay in close contact.

8:56 AM · Apr 28, 2025

https://x.com/vonderleyen/status/1916854128367538469

Adding:

💬Portugal is considering different versions of the causes of the blackout, but there is no indication that it was a cyber attack, the prime minister said.

Adding:

A "rare atmospheric phenomenon" that could last for another week could be the cause of a major blackout in Spain and Portugal, Portuguese operator claims.

More in short article:

'Spain and Portugal power outage live: 'Rare atmospheric phenomenon' makes it 'impossible to say' when electricity will return'

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/live/spain-portugal-power-outage-live-updates-113612434.html





