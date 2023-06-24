© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Is The Man Leading The COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda?Yuval Noah Harari
“History began when humans invented gods, and will end when humans become gods.”
- Yuval Noah Harari
02:31 "As an Orthodox Jew, I can tell you that this is what happens to a Jew when he goes away from God's Law: he descents into the pits of absolute tyranny and hell, and becomes a instrument of the dark side"
- Dr. Zelenko on Yuval Noah-Haari
Source: https://rumble.com/vyqt39-dr.-zelenko-yuval-noah-harari-who-is-the-anti-christ-agenda-pushing-leader-.html