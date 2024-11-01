UN rapporteur accuses Israel of ‘genocidal violence’, faces anti-Semitism claims

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, was deemed anti-Semitic and unfit for her role by the US ambassador to the UN for describing Israel's (genocidal and violent) actions in Palestine as 'genocidal violence'. Classic.
Mirrored - RT
