Explosive Prophecy: A Key Bridge Collapse, a Daily Wire Fray and Courts Divided
Ark of Grace Ministries
Ark of Grace Ministries
45 followers
46 views • 03/28/2024

Amanda analyzes prophecies coming to pass after recent events in the appellate courts, the Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse and the fray at the Daily Wire. She uncovers how the current events surrounding P. Diddy are tied to prophecy as well. She also talks about the bell tolling for certain movements and to keep an eye on certain banks. Tune in March 27 at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

Keywords
prophecyamanda graceark of grace ministrieskey bridge
