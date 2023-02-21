Dr. Jane Ruby Show





Feb 20, 2023





DOD Whistleblower, Green Beret Surgeon, Dr. Pete Chambers has been on the ground in East Palestine Ohio where the train derailment and forced vinyl chloride detonation occurred, there is nowhere near the devastation and injuries first reported. Local residents and midlevel stakeholders reported to him that this is an attempted land grab by intentional damage to the environment as a pretext for U.S. agencies like EPA to confiscate this rich land in the country’s breadbasket region, some of the most fertile farmlands. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2a8e1k-live-7pm-est-ohio-derailment-is-dod-false-flag.html







