Del Bigtree
Oct 27, 2023
One of the world's most powerful corporations is on the ropes as Johnson & Johnson is looking at its third attempt at leveraging bankruptcy to avoid an onslaught of lawsuits over asbestos-laced baby powder, which they allegedly hide the dangers from consumers for decades.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3s328g-pharma-giant-looks-to-escape-reckoning-for-third-time.html