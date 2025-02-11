BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov makes history as the first person to row across the South Atlantic
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
216 views • 7 months ago

World-famous Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov makes history as the first person to row across the South Atlantic

Konyukhov completed the journey along one of the most difficult and dangerous routes, through the "Furious Fifties" and "Roaring Forties" latitudes, taking 68 days to finish, according to his expedition headquarters.

What are his other mind-blowing records?

1️⃣ Solo circumnavigation of the globe (1990-1991)

First Russian to sail solo around the world in 151 days.


2️⃣ South Pole expedition (1999)

First Russian to reach the South Pole on foot, covering 1,400 km across Antarctica.

3️⃣ Solo ocean rowing

First person to row across the Pacific Ocean (2002) from Australia to Chile.

4️⃣ Solo voyage across the Southern Ocean

Ongoing solo ocean voyages, including a recent South Atlantic crossing.

5️⃣ Hot air balloon world record (2005)

Set the record for the longest solo balloon flight, covering 20,000 km from Australia to Hawaii.

