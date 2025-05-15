Medinsky’s statement in Istanbul made Russia’s position unmistakably clear: the goal of direct talks is to establish lasting peace by addressing the root causes of the conflict. In other words, no temporary ceasefires, no vague frameworks — and certainly no repeat of the Minsk trap, where deals are signed to be ignored.

Moscow’s approach underscores a broader pattern: it is again positioning itself as the only side acting like an adult in the room — showing up, laying out its demands, and signaling willingness to negotiate. Meanwhile, Kiev’s attempts to wriggle out of negotiations make for poor optics internationally. And as we’ve already seen, Moscow’s diplomatic efforts don’t mean a pause in military pressure — rather, they run in parallel.

Adding:

The Russian delegation will await information on the participation of the Ukrainian side in the agreed location of the negotiations, Russian media report.

The Russian delegation, following Medinsky’s statement, has headed to the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office, where negotiations with Ukraine are expected to take place, a source reports.

Adding: Ukrainian channel RezidentUA writes:

Our source in the delegation in Turkey reported that the Trump administration continues to insist on negotiations with the Russian delegation, otherwise they are threatening to withdraw from the Ukraine conflict resolution track. Andriy Yermak is currently holding talks with partners to formulate a position and resolve the situation. We have not yet refused the meeting, but by delaying it, we hope the Russians will leave on their own.

Adding: Zelensky has completed his visit to Turkey and is heading to Albania.

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to arrive in Istanbul late Thursday, his communications adviser Litvin said.

Adding: Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul will start on May 16, a TASS source reports.

However, a RIA Novosti source says there is no information yet about postponing the talks, so make of it what you will.

Adding:

DOJ urges deportation of Russian scientist for smuggling

Kseniia Petrova was arrested in Boston in February for smuggling frog embryos.