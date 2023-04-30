BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The CCP has funded more than 70 lawsuits against Mr. Guo in the United States over the past six years
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 04/30/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2fspjg7958

04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai on Wayne Dupree’s show: The NFSC people are not only trying to free Mr. Miles Guo but also to expose the corrupt government officials who have been bought out by the CCP. The CCP has funded more than 70 lawsuits against Mr. Guo in the United States over the past six years. With the latest charge of 1 billion fraud, the DOJ finally put him behind bars though all witnesses and evidence are false and supplied by the CCP. He is no doubt the biggest victim of the CCP’s persecution in the U.S. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/29/2023 Nicole Tsai在韦恩·杜普雷的节目上：新中国联邦人不仅要争取让郭文贵先生获释，还要揭露被中共收买的腐败政府官员。过去六年里，中共已经出资在美国对郭先生发起了70多起诉讼。凭借最近一起涉及十亿美元的诈骗指控，司法部终于把郭先生关进监狱，尽管该案的所有证人和证据都是虚假的，都是由中共提供的。郭先生无疑是在美国受中共迫害最严重的受害者。 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy