Could This Staple Medicine Have Cut COVID Deaths in Half? Dinkov / Mercola.com

"I suspect this popular medicine has been the target of a discrediting campaign for the simple reason it competes with newer, far more expensive blood thinners and pain relievers that cost much more." ~ Mercola.com

"There was a massive discrediting propaganda campaign hurled at aspirin by Big Pharma fifty years ago when it came out with expensive and dangerous non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs)." ~ Mercola.com

"Aspirin is a staple medicine that is frequently recommended as a remedy to control inflammation and prevent blood clots. It could have helped limit the pandemic death toll, had it not been downplayed and ignored. According to research published in April 2021, aspirin reduced COVID-19 patients’ need for mechanical ventilation by 44%, ICU admission by 43% and mortality by 47%." ~ Mercola.com

"Proteolytic enzymes like lumbrokinase, serrapeptase and nattokinase are safer and perhaps even superior choices to aspirin for its anticlot properties. These enzymes, when taken on an empty stomach, act as natural anticoagulants by breaking down fibrin. Proteolytic enzymes may also be helpful for long-COVID. Researchers have found that people who die from COVID have extensive lung damage caused by persistent virus-infected cells that cause scar formation. Proteolytic enzymes can help dissolve this scar tissue, as fibrin is a primary component" ~ Mercola.com

FULL ARTICLE: Could Aspirin Have Cut COVID Deaths in Half? Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola. Censored Library. https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/05/15/aspirin-for-covid.aspx

Dr. Georgi Dinkov, How Elevated Estrogen, Histamine, Serotonin & Endotoxin are all Connected. Rooted in Resilience Podcast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfRdFKmoU88











