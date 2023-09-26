How humanity was hijacked...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If the Gateses and the Faucis and the representatives of the
international medical establishment get their way, life will not return
to normal until the entire planet is continuously vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. What
many do not yet understand, however, is that the vaccines that are
being developed for SARS-Cov-2 are unlike any vaccines that have ever
been used on the human population before. And, as radically different as
these vaccines appear, they represent only the very beginning of a
complete transformation of vaccine technology that is currently taking
place in research labs across the planet.