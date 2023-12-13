Create New Account
KARY MULLIS - Purpose of PCR & Dr. Thomas Cowan explain why PCR is not effective to detect Covid-19
This video will help you to understand better how the PCR test work and its primary purpose. This machine was designed to copy paste or multiplying certain DNA and make it measurable.

Taking a minuscule object then multiplying it until it become measurable not to detect virus or to detect illness in human being.

covid-19plandemickary mullisexplain his pcrhow pcr workdr thomas cowenfalse postive

