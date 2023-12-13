KARY MULLIS - Purpose of PCR & Dr. Thomas Cowan explain why PCR is not effective to detect Covid-19

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/c/c-5423336
This video will help you to understand better how the PCR test work and its primary purpose. This machine was designed to copy paste or multiplying certain DNA and make it measurable.
Taking a minuscule object then multiplying it until it become measurable not to detect virus or to detect illness in human being.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.