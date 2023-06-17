Clown World #31: The Jews Do Not Worship God But Rather The Baal Shem Tov Of Their Rabbis...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is there any wonder there is anti-semitism in the world today? On judgment day all will agree with God, that there was no injustice in His World...
John's Birth 5/10/3BC in Prophecy...5/10/585(586)BC Solomon's Temple Destroyed; Herod's 70AD.https://rumble.com/vjnrl7-510585586bc-70ad-3bc.-johns-birth-in-prophecy....html