It's Like A Singularity
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
102 views • 03/02/2024

“Hypernovelties” & “Polycrises”: Accelerating At An Accelerating Pace

* Back in the day, these were called sh!tstorms and clusterf-cks.

* At some point, our gubment will have to raise taxes on the wealthy/corporations (i.e. donor class).

* They don’t want that.

* This is what happens when things spin out of control.

* We’re hurtling toward the convergence of forces and crises that will meet at a point in time — and exacerbate one another.

* This cannot continue.

* This isn’t just republic-ending; this is America-ending.

* You’ve got to get ahead of this for your own financial well-being. Got bullion?


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3434: The Debt Debasement Trade (2 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4gt7ni-episode-3434-the-debt-debasement-trade.html

fiat currencyfederal reservetaxationgovernment spendinggoldsingularitysilverusurysteve bannoninflationbanksterreal moneycentral bankcurrency wardebt slaverysound moneybanking carteldebt crisisprecious metaldebt enslavementpolycrisismoney changerdeficit spendingdebt spiralhypernovelty
