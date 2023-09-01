BREAKING! Trump Declares War On COVID Tyrants, Pledges To Stop Lockdown 2.0

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Donald Trump responded to Alex Jones’ exclusive report revealing the Biden regime is gearing up for new COVID restrictions, declaring that this time “WE WILL NOT COMPLY!”
“The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fear mongering about the new variants that are coming. Gee whiz, you know what else is coming? An election,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.