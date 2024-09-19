Something BIG Oct 9, 11, 16, 20 - Maybe 09/19/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
October 11, 2024, is Atonement, and adding to that, 2024 is also a Jubilee Year. Today Pastor Stan shares with us what we can be on the lookout for during this time.
00:00 – Intro
05:14 – Cease & Desist
07:16 – Operation Homecoming
11:17 – Israeli War
13:38 – Rapture October 9th
15:32 – Jubilee
20:37 – Change in our Nation
22:55 – White Hats have Won
