Something BIG Oct 9, 11, 16, 20 - Maybe 09/19/2024

October 11, 2024, is Atonement, and adding to that, 2024 is also a Jubilee Year. Today Pastor Stan shares with us what we can be on the lookout for during this time.

00:00 – Intro

05:14 – Cease & Desist

07:16 – Operation Homecoming

11:17 – Israeli War

13:38 – Rapture October 9th

15:32 – Jubilee

20:37 – Change in our Nation

22:55 – White Hats have Won

24:47 – Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support