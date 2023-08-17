Smoky Zaporozhye Front - Russian and Ukrainian Armor Clash on a Small Patch of Land Between Plantations

Zaporozhye front: Russian and Ukrainian armor clash on a small patch of land between plantations.

At 1:23 , a Russian tank arrives at the site of the skirmish, delivering a direct hit that destroys one of the Ukrainian BMPs. Just about a minute and a half later, at 2:53 , the tank destroys another Ukrainian BMP, and a comrade who witnessed its fate quickly departs.

The battle continued until darkness fell. At 3:41 , you can observe the heroism of the crew of a Russian BMP, which valiantly fires its 30mm cannon at a Ukrainian tank, diverting its attention and buying time for our tank crews, who engage other targets in the field. The battle is concluded by RPG salvos from the crew at 5:46 , finishing off the Ukrainian BMPs and tanks stationed in the field.