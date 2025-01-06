Most Important Inaugural Address: Forgotten Principles of Jefferson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 10th Amendment, peace, cutting spending and debt, and eliminating taxes - these are just a few of the key principles Thomas Jefferson outlined in his first inaugural address. Easily one of the most important presidential speeches in American history, Jefferson’s inaugural laid out a bold and clear vision: a blueprint for liberty, unity, and strictly limited government under the Constitution. In this video, we’ll dive into the context of Jefferson’s election and address, his unwavering emphasis on peace, and the 13 essential principles of his administration. Over two centuries later, his message remains more vital than ever.
Path to Liberty: January 6, 2025