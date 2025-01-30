© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BREAKING: Plane Crash in Washington D.C.
A passenger plane has collided with a military US Army Blackhawk helicopter over the Potomac river outside Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC
From American Airlines: An American Eagle Flight 5342 en route
from Wichita, Kansas (ICT), to Washington, D.C. (DCA.
There were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft.
A massive emergency response has ensued across city, county and other local military and municipal services and agencies.