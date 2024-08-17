CNN’S DANA BASH STRAIGHT-UP ASKS TRUMP PICK JD VANCE ‘DO YOU BELIEVE KAMALA HARRIS IS BLACK❓’

We all can see the War Jews versus Hollywood Jews kerfuffle that's captured our election process...VfB contends this is a BAIT AND SWITCH, using legalese to disguise the flim-flam





THERE EXISTS NO TRUE REASON TO INVEST A SINGLE CENT IN A SINGLE ELECTION





VfB isn't going to tell you anything revolutionary...just selah:





All of our election infrastructure was designed to be self-perpetuating; what happened was that FREEMASONRY was able to isolate and replace key personages in infrastructure, causing the formerly self-perpetuating process to now be siphoned from, and add in the vagaries of racketeering, and you now have a broken infrastructure - VfB asks, simply, TO WHOM are these funds going?





99% of crimes can be solved by determining WHO BENEIFTS





Before VfB forgets - today should be a national holiday #KMPRISING 🇺🇲🔥





CNN anchor Dana Bash bluntly asked Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) “Do you believe Kamala Harris is Black?” amid former President Donald Trump’s racial attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris.





Vance made the rounds of the Sunday shows this week, including Sunday morning’s edition of CNN’s State of the Union, during which Bash pressed him about Trump’s continued attacks on the VP over her race.





