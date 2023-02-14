Deep State End Game: Bio-digital Convergence & Transhumanism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The nightmarish Deep State vision for the future is more horrific than
most can even imagine as technology advances, warns author and The New
American publisher Dennis Behreandt in this episode of Behind The Deep
State with host Alex Newman. Behreandt,
who wrote the new book End Game: Covid and the Dark State Quest for
Bio-digital Convergence in a Transhumanist World, starts off by sounding
the alarm about the "elites" and their radical views on overpopulation.
He proceeds to discuss the "singularity," where technology reaches
unpredictable heights. And he details some of the terrifying
technologies already in use or development that promise to bring about
changes that are unprecedented in human history, including some which
are difficult to even imagine.