Deep State End Game: Bio-digital Convergence & Transhumanism
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
58 views • 02/14/2023

The nightmarish Deep State vision for the future is more horrific than most can even imagine as technology advances, warns author and The New American publisher Dennis Behreandt in this episode of Behind The Deep State with host Alex Newman. Behreandt, who wrote the new book End Game: Covid and the Dark State Quest for Bio-digital Convergence in a Transhumanist World, starts off by sounding the alarm about the "elites" and their radical views on overpopulation. He proceeds to discuss the "singularity," where technology reaches unpredictable heights. And he details some of the terrifying technologies already in use or development that promise to bring about changes that are unprecedented in human history, including some which are difficult to even imagine.

end gamealex newmanthe new americanbehind the deep statedennis behreandt
