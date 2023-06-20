© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Business Podcasts | The Three Realistic & Legal Ways to Get Rich In a Capitalistic System | How to Create a Turn-Key System to Scale Your Business Today With the Founder of SnapFitness, 9Round, Fitness On Demand & Nautical Bowls
Request More Information About Buying a Nautical Bowls Franchise Today HERE: https://nauticalbowls.com/franchise/
https://www.instagram.com/peter_taunton/?hl=en
What Does It Cost to Buy a Nautical Bowls Franchise?
$3,200 Per Month (Give or Take)
$350,000 Total
Learn More Today HERE: https://nauticalbowls.com/franchise/
Who Is Peter Taunton?
Peter founded Lift Brands, one of the largest wellness brands in the world with over 6,000 franchises or licenses spanning across 3 brands in 28 countries. Peter is currently the CEO and co-founder of Nautical Bowls, an Acai bowl franchise concept. This is Peter’s 4th franchise brand.
https://www.snapfitness.com/us
https://www.9round.com/fitness-franchises/financing
https://www.fodvirtual.com/
https://nauticalbowls.com/
Learn More Today At:
https://spurrell.ca/
Download a FREE Copy of Clay’s Newest Book, “A Millionaire’s Guide: How to Become Sustainably Rich” Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
STEP 1 - Create the Value for Your Potential Customers
STEP 2 - Optimize the Branding
STEP 3 - You Must Implement a 3-Legged Marketing Stool
STEP 4 - You Must Implement the Tracking Of Your Leads
STEP 5 - Implement a Proven Turn-Key Sales System
STEP 6 - Implement the Proven Hiring Processes
STEP 7 - Implement the Proven Accounting Systems And Processes
Business Podcast | The Importance of Installing Quality Control Circles & Feedback Loops | “There Is Only One Way to Avoid Criticism: Do Nothing, Say Nothing And Be Nothing.” - Aristotle + Celebrating the 100X Growth of FullPackageMedia.com
Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
Show Audio: https://rumble.com/v23mywc-business-podcast-dr.-zoellner-and-clay-clark-teach-how-to-build-a-successfu.html
Learn More About Steve Currington and the Mortgage Services That He Provides Today At: www.SteveCurrington.com
Entrepreneurship 101:
Step 1 - Find Problems That World Wants to Solve
Step 2 - Solve the Problems That the World Wants to Solve
Step 3 - Sell the Solution
Step 4 - Nail It and Scale It
How to Decrease Your Business’ Reliance Upon You?
Step 1 - Improve Your Branding
Step 2 - Create a Turn-Key Marketing System
Website
Pre-Written Emails
Dream 100 Marketing System
Pre-Written Script
Step 3 - Create a Turn-Key Sales System and Workflow
Step 4 - Weekly Optimize the Business to Prevent Drifting
Step 5 - Install a Tracking Sheet
Clay Clark Testimonials | "Clay Clark Has Helped Us to Grow from 2 Locations to Now 6 Locations. Clay Has Done a Great Job Helping Us to Navigate Anything That Has to Do with Running the Business, Building the System, the Workflows, to Buy Property." - Charles Colaw (Learn More Charles Colaw and Colaw Fitness Today HERE: www.ColawFitness.com)
See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Helped to Produce HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
Learn More About Attending the Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshops On the Planet Hosted by Clay Clark In Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
See Thousands of Case Studies Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/does-it-work/