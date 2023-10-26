“Where Did The Children Go?” The horrors of the Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program at the southern border.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This afternoon America's Future will release “Where Did The Children Go,” an eye-opening exposé with four whistleblowers who come together for the first time to reveal “horror after horror” in the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program at the southern border.
First-hand accounts from 4 whistleblowers describe the conditions of a dysfunctional government agency that put innocent lives in harm’s way.
Keep your notifications on as you won't want to miss this!