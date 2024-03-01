© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WE ARE QORTAL.
WE DO NOT CONSENT.
WE DO NOT YIELD.
WE DO WE COMPLY.
• 100% Unique Codebase Written From Scratch.
• A Truly Decentralized Blockchain Infrastructure.
• Web/App Hosting + Data Storage
• Blockchain Based Communications
• Eco-Friendly Blockchain
• Smart Contracts
• Input-based Influence System
• Built-in Decentralized Trade Portal
Blockchain Evolved – Join the Revolution Today!
To learn more visit Qortal.org
source: lyynx
Find lyynx on The Qortal Network at:
qortal://APP/Q-Tube/video/lyynx/qtube_vid_qortal-blockchain-evolved_paLN6J_metadata
_____________________________________________________
WHAT WILL YOU BUILD ON THE QORTAL NETWORK?
The easy way to get started is to download Qortal and follow the instructions for your operating system at http://qortal.dev
For a deeper dive visit http://qortal.org and check out the wiki for everything you need to know at http://wiki.qortal.org
There are active Qortal discord and telegram groups, at least for now until we build our own replacement apps on Qortal.
Discord: https://discord.gg/w3nBqqBxZv
Telegram: https://t.me/qortal_official
The Qortal Network is open source and the code repository is on GitHub for now until we build our GitHub replacement app on Qortal.
GitHub: https://github.com/qortal
Come to Qortal and build the future of the internet by replacing the internet as we know it today!