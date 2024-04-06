NORTH WESTERN WILDLIFE CORRIDOR BURN-A-THON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CANADA'S ALREADY "FIRED UP"...... GLOBALISTS ARE GOIN SOUTH
Wildlife Corridor - https://databasin.org/maps/c1a33a4fbeb44a9bb8cd99976c5dc7d7/
US Reserve Lands -
https://databasin.org/datasets/f10a00eff36945c9a1660fc6dc54812e/
2007 ECO - https://databasin.org/maps/new/#datasets=09fe3f2e8cf1402281339f0e17924e9a
Current Wildfires North America - https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/usfs/map/#d:24hrs;@-85.6,42.2,4.0z
Overlay Map (In video) June 16, 2023 - https://tse1.mm.bing.net/th?q=2024%20Canada%20Wildfires&w=1280&h=720&c=5&rs=1&p=0
