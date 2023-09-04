© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First-person view of the destruction of the Ukrainian UJ-22 Airborne UAV from the 30-mm autocannon of the Mi-28 helicopter.
The Mi-28 had previously engaged a Ukrainian drone (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/79104) with its cannon in the skies above the Oryol region.
➡️The Ukrainian General Staff also released footage from their drone's camera, showing it being pursued by the Mi-28N crew.