Forming Christian Perspectives

I wholeheartedly believe that the only way to truly heal from childhood abuse and trauma is by forming a personal relationship with God. However, many people who suffered abuse and trauma as a child have a distorted idea about God, the Bible, and the teachings of Jesus - not because they've personally looked into the Bible, but because they've accepted someone else's perspectives.
In this Mind Files Minute, we take a look at how easy it is to misinterpret Biblical teachings.