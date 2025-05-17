BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IMPORTANT!!! INTRO to Bible Readings from God shows (19 shows now on YT)
EcoPeaceVision
EcoPeaceVision
9 views • 4 months ago

Intro to 19 audio and video 27-30 minute shows - Bible Readings suggested (or DIRECTED) by God as a response to Eco Peace Linda's question about whether the December 2017 Santa Barbara, California wildfire was God's wrath or not. 

The goal is to eventually get the series on radio stations.  One station in SB, California has satellite radio and for $500 a show can get it onto 400 stations. Patreon account for encouragers and fund-rasiing under: "Linda Redman."

This is a great way to lead neighbors of differing beliefs to understand some key points of the Bible together! 

bible studyleadershipbible readingsbible readings from godecopeacevisionradio show series
