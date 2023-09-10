© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/new-book-tackles-vax-vs-unvax/
Co-Author of the New York Times Best Seller, Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, Brian Hooker, PhD, details the years of research undertaken with co-author, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to locate over 60 peer-reviewed studies, science they let speak for itself in this new book. Complete with user-friendly graphics, the book gives clear information on the outcome of those who followed the childhood vaccination schedule versus those who didn’t, and the distinctly different outcomes.
POSTED: September 8, 2023