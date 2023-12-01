Synthetic VIT D DANGERS. Increases Aluminum Absorption. Blocks Vit A Retinol. Shuts down Copper. Morley Robbins & Jason Dean.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW on BraveTV:
Brave TV - Oct 30, 2023 - Morley Robbins - The Cu-Re for Fatigue
https://www.brighteon.com/16ed0d66-3125-4031-a0a8-c1f6137260eb
Note: What type of Vitamin D? Toxic High-dose Synthetic vs Natural Moderate Cod Liver Oil. Morley Robbins recommends Rositas. Dr. Group Vit D3 from organic lichen: https://globalhealing.com/products/vitamin-d