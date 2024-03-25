LANDLORD ASKING TANANTS TO LEAVE SO SHE CAN RENOVATE AND HOUSE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS. COMING TO A THEATRE NEAR YOU? SO, THIS IS HOW IT HAPPENS?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF YOUD LIKE TP SEE THIS VIDEO WITHOUT BRIGHTEON DISTORTING MY FACE, GO TO BITCHUTE@ LetsBoGrandon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4I3LPRlh18U1/
Yes, you saw that rifht. We re being asked to leave so our landlord can, apparently, house illegals... I have, in what is my opinion, DEFINITELY a shady landlord, who's in the real estate biz. So, I don't know if this is due to slick maneuvering and meeting certain requirements or if it's a new thing and shes just ahead of the curve. But whatever this I, I guarantee we re gonna see more of this. I promise ya, we re gonna see more of this FOR SURE. Give Americans a chance to sell each other out and we can't wait. And according to her notes, it's 1400$ per person she's gonna get from this Service and Shelter program I think it is. She had the paperwork on her clipboard we got to see for a couple mins before she came back for it. Shes taking our oversized 3 bdrm and remodeling it into a 5 bedroom to house 10 illegal migrants. She had a FEMA printout w resourc lists AND another piece of paper ht had the Homeland Security logo on it. Anyway, regardless, this is what's happening. Here, in rural America. I run my own biz. My roommate is a chef. All we do is work and we re being sold the F out... And I'm wondering if this is happening to anyone else. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]