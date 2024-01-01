Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Jimmy is pleased to feature on of the best UFC fights of the night about a week ago in Medellin Colombia. The fighter in the red trunks won the fight.- it was really close
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
190 Subscribers
68 views
Published 2 months ago

These guys beat the crap out of each other. The fighter in the red had some mean kicks and elbow moves and the fighter in the black had some mean punches. He got knocked down several times in this 5 round fight however. 

Keywords
ufcfightsmedellin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket