Bulwark's Tim Miller Denies Fine People Hoax on Piers Morgan -- Lying Makes you Miserable

Dave Rubin confronted the bull works Tim Miller on the Pierce Morgan show about the fine people hoax, directly after Miller stated that the media ecosystem formed to protect Donald Trump. Meanwhile, he's out there peddling atrocious lies on widely distributed shows.
The Bulwark Election Night Meltdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfLHDG8Wn-Q