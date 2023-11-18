Big explosions are happening at the US Harir Base in Erbil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Harir base in Erbil in northern Iraq was heavily attacked by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance with Iranian-made kamikaze drones, Ababil-2. Massive explosions are occurring and smoke is rising at the oil depot of the military base, following reports that this is a clear message to the American occupiers to leave the Middle East.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY