FAILURE CANNOT HAPPEN! Freedomain Livestream

17 January 2024 Wednesday Night Livestream





"So I wanted to know what you think about going into debt to scale the business. The company that finances the equipment at 0% for 48 months is known for having glitches and people get slapped with the interest payments all at once for a faulty missed payment. I could pay up front and if the business fails, I could sell the equipment since I'm already getting it at a discount."





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Get my new series on the Truth About the French Revolution, access to the audiobook for my new book 'Peaceful Parenting,' StefBOT-AI, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022