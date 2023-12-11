BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO: US Colonel suggests a financial collapse, martial law & no US elections in 2024
458 views • 12/11/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Jim Crenshaw

Former US Colonel, Douglas MacGregor, believes that the globalists of this sick world, including the Vatican and the banks, will launch a worldwide financial crash in 2024, which will lead to the suspension of the 2024 elections in the United States. Mr. MacGregor believes that banks across America will close for up to 3 weeks and that the 2024 Presidential elections will be cancelled. Mr. MacGregor seems to suggest martial law will be imposed as well.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

